Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
DFP stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.