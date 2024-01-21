Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

DFP stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

