Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.60.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.