Flare Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Flare has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $725.74 million and $17.72 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,590,271,372 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,590,273,190.12969 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02255745 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $16,858,702.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

