FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $282.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $285.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.