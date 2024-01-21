Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $26.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
Foot Locker Stock Down 2.0 %
FL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.40.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.