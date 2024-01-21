Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $26.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

FL opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

