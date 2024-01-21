Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,418,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,904,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 115.8% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

