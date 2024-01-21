Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on F. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

