Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.