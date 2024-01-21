Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

