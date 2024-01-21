Fusionist (ACE) Price Hits $8.65

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $190.08 million and $31.53 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $8.65 or 0.00020694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 8.39326494 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $28,007,116.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

