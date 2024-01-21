G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,854.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001454 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.