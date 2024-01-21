Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,850 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 40,690,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,038,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 279.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

