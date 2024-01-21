Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.