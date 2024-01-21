Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,250 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 20,339,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,613,028. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

