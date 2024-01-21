Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $55.46. 4,278,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

