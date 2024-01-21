Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 72.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,345,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,416. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

