Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.98. 882,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.58 and a one year high of $320.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.22.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

