Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
