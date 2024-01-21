Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $141.62. 1,550,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,733. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

