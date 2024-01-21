Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.53. 202,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

