Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.38. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.
Galaxy Resources Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
