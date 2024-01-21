Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $284.74 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $284.74 million and approximately $686.55 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.99472421 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $151,137.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

