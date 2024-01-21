Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as high as $11.66. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 198,669 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GEL

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.