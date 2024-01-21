GensoKishi Metaverse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.47 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $2.47 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,786,459 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

