Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE GPC opened at $142.09 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.