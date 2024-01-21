GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. GeoPark accounts for 1.7% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned 0.29% of GeoPark worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 18,034.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GeoPark stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 614,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,748. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $505.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.20). GeoPark had a return on equity of 107.40% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

