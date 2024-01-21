Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 368 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,333 shares of company stock worth $9,288,854 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM opened at $184.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.