Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 392 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

