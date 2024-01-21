Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

WMT stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.26. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

