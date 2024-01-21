Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

