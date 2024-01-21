Girard Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $611.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

