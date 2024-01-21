Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,829 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after buying an additional 486,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $207.15 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.50 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

