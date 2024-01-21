Girard Partners LTD. Sells 257 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

ACN stock opened at $363.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $364.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

