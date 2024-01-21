Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,895,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $240.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

