Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 102,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.