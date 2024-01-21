Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LANDM stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

