Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LANDM stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.
About Gladstone Land
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.