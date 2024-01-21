Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (GLNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 1st

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Glenville Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $91.00.
About Glenville Bank
