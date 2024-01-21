Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.62. 144,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 94,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,677,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 1st quarter worth $383,000.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

