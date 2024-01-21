GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. GMS has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.