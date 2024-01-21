Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

