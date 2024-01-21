Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Cut by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,911 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 528,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

