Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

GPK stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

