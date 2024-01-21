Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $665.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.71. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

