Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.80 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $1.09 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,824.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00170250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.08 or 0.00574014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00377103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00179806 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

