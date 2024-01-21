Grin (GRIN) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,824.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00170250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.08 or 0.00574014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00377103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00179806 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

