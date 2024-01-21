Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

