Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $5.31 on Friday, hitting $326.28. The stock had a trading volume of 736,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,393. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average of $296.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

