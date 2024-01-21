Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.02. 2,586,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,457. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $439.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

