Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %

MS stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,787,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

