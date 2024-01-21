Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $326,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.77. 1,212,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average is $262.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

